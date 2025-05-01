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Multiple Choice
Which element is neutral when it has 36 electrons?
A
Bromine (Br)
B
Argon (Ar)
C
Rubidium (Rb)
D
Krypton (Kr)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a neutral atom has an equal number of protons and electrons. Therefore, the atomic number of the element equals the number of electrons in a neutral atom.
Identify that the problem asks for the element that is neutral when it has 36 electrons, meaning the element's atomic number is 36.
Recall or look up the atomic numbers of the given elements: Bromine (Br) has atomic number 35, Argon (Ar) has atomic number 18, Rubidium (Rb) has atomic number 37, and Krypton (Kr) has atomic number 36.
Compare the atomic numbers to the number of electrons given (36) to find which element matches this number, indicating it is neutral with 36 electrons.
Conclude that the element with atomic number 36 is the one that is neutral with 36 electrons.
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