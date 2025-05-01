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Multiple Choice
In the simplified electron configuration notation (using noble-gas core), which electron configuration correctly represents neutral silver, Ag?
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1
Identify the atomic number of silver (Ag), which is 47. This means a neutral silver atom has 47 electrons.
Recall the noble gas preceding silver in the periodic table, which is krypton (Kr) with atomic number 36. This will be the noble-gas core in the electron configuration.
Determine the remaining electrons after krypton: 47 (total electrons) - 36 (electrons in Kr) = 11 electrons to be placed in the orbitals beyond krypton.
Fill the orbitals beyond krypton following the Aufbau principle, Hund's rule, and Pauli exclusion principle. The 4d subshell can hold up to 10 electrons, and the 5s subshell can hold up to 2 electrons. For silver, the configuration is an exception where the 4d subshell is fully filled with 10 electrons and the 5s subshell has 1 electron.
Write the electron configuration using the noble-gas core notation: \([\mathrm{Kr}]\,4d^{10}\,5s^{1}\).
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