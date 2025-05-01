Fill the orbitals beyond krypton following the Aufbau principle, Hund's rule, and Pauli exclusion principle. The 4d subshell can hold up to 10 electrons, and the 5s subshell can hold up to 2 electrons. For silver, the configuration is an exception where the 4d subshell is fully filled with 10 electrons and the 5s subshell has 1 electron.