Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Multiple Bonds
Problem 2
Textbook Question
Based on bond energies, which atmospheric gas in each pair do you think is more stable? Explain.a. O2 or N2b. CO or CO2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the bond energies for each molecule in the pairs: O_2, N_2, CO, and CO_2.
Recall that bond energy is the energy required to break a bond between two atoms. Higher bond energy indicates a more stable molecule.
For pair (a), compare the bond energies of O_2 and N_2. Note that N_2 has a triple bond, while O_2 has a double bond.
For pair (b), compare the bond energies of CO and CO_2. Consider the types of bonds present in each molecule.
Conclude which gas in each pair is more stable based on the bond energies, with higher bond energy indicating greater stability.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Bond Energy
Bond energy is the amount of energy required to break a bond between two atoms. It is a measure of bond strength; higher bond energies indicate stronger bonds, which typically correlate with greater stability of the molecule. Understanding bond energies helps predict the stability of different molecules based on their chemical bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:26
Nature of Energy
Molecular Stability
Molecular stability refers to the tendency of a molecule to maintain its structure and resist decomposition. Factors influencing stability include bond strength, molecular geometry, and the presence of functional groups. A more stable molecule will have lower energy and is less likely to react or break apart under normal conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:08
Molecular Formula
Comparative Analysis of Gases
Comparative analysis of gases involves evaluating the properties of different gases to determine which is more stable based on their molecular structure and bond energies. In the context of the question, this analysis requires comparing the bond energies of O2 and N2, as well as CO and CO2, to assess which gas has stronger bonds and thus greater stability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:11
Dimensional Analysis
Watch next
Master Multiple Bonds Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice