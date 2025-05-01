Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Energy Bond energy is the amount of energy required to break a bond between two atoms. It is a measure of bond strength; higher bond energies indicate stronger bonds, which typically correlate with greater stability of the molecule. Understanding bond energies helps predict the stability of different molecules based on their chemical bonds. Recommended video: Guided course 01:26 01:26 Nature of Energy

Molecular Stability Molecular stability refers to the tendency of a molecule to maintain its structure and resist decomposition. Factors influencing stability include bond strength, molecular geometry, and the presence of functional groups. A more stable molecule will have lower energy and is less likely to react or break apart under normal conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 02:08 02:08 Molecular Formula