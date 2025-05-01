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Multiple Choice
How does an atom become an anion?
A
It loses one or more neutrons, giving it a net negative charge.
B
It gains one or more protons, giving it a net negative charge.
C
It gains one or more electrons, giving it a net negative charge.
D
It loses one or more electrons, giving it a net negative charge.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an atom is electrically neutral when it has an equal number of protons (positively charged) and electrons (negatively charged).
Recall that the charge of an atom depends on the balance between protons and electrons: more electrons than protons result in a negative charge, and fewer electrons than protons result in a positive charge.
Recognize that neutrons have no charge, so losing or gaining neutrons does not affect the atom's overall charge.
Know that gaining protons would change the element itself and increase positive charge, not create a negative charge.
Conclude that an atom becomes an anion by gaining one or more electrons, which increases the negative charge and results in a net negative charge.
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