Rutherford's Gold-Foil Experiment Rutherford's gold-foil experiment, conducted in 1909, involved firing alpha particles at a thin sheet of gold. Most particles passed through, but some were deflected at large angles, indicating that the atom is mostly empty space with a small, dense nucleus. This unexpected result challenged the existing plum pudding model of the atom and led to the development of a new atomic model.

Atomic Nucleus The atomic nucleus is a small, dense region at the center of an atom, composed of protons and neutrons. Rutherford proposed that the nucleus contains most of the atom's mass and is positively charged, which explains the deflection of the positively charged alpha particles. This concept was pivotal in understanding atomic structure and laid the groundwork for modern atomic theory.