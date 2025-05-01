Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
4. Atoms and Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
Problem 78
Textbook Question
Use Rutherford's gold-foil experiment to answer each of the following: (4.3)c. How did he use the results to propose a model of the atom?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Rutherford's gold-foil experiment involved directing a beam of alpha particles at a thin sheet of gold foil.
Most of the alpha particles passed through the foil with little or no deflection, suggesting that atoms are mostly empty space.
A small fraction of the alpha particles were deflected at large angles, and some even bounced back, indicating the presence of a dense, positively charged center within the atom.
Based on these observations, Rutherford proposed a new model of the atom, where a small, dense nucleus contains the positive charge and most of the atom's mass.
The electrons were thought to orbit this nucleus, similar to planets orbiting the sun, which was a significant shift from the previous plum pudding model.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rutherford's Gold-Foil Experiment
Rutherford's gold-foil experiment, conducted in 1909, involved firing alpha particles at a thin sheet of gold. Most particles passed through, but some were deflected at large angles, indicating that the atom is mostly empty space with a small, dense nucleus. This unexpected result challenged the existing plum pudding model of the atom and led to the development of a new atomic model.
Atomic Nucleus
The atomic nucleus is a small, dense region at the center of an atom, composed of protons and neutrons. Rutherford proposed that the nucleus contains most of the atom's mass and is positively charged, which explains the deflection of the positively charged alpha particles. This concept was pivotal in understanding atomic structure and laid the groundwork for modern atomic theory.
Nuclear Model of the Atom
Rutherford's findings led to the nuclear model of the atom, which posits that electrons orbit a dense nucleus, similar to planets around the sun. This model replaced the earlier plum pudding model and introduced the idea of a central nucleus surrounded by electrons, fundamentally changing the understanding of atomic structure and paving the way for future developments in quantum mechanics.
