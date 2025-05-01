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Multiple Choice
How is a neutral atom different from an ion?
A
A neutral atom has no neutrons, while an ion has neutrons in its nucleus.
B
A neutral atom has equal numbers of protons and electrons, while an ion has a net charge because it has gained or lost electrons.
C
A neutral atom always has more protons than electrons, while an ion always has more electrons than protons.
D
A neutral atom is always a metal, while an ion is always a nonmetal.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a neutral atom has no overall electric charge because the number of protons (positively charged particles) is equal to the number of electrons (negatively charged particles).
Recognize that an ion is an atom or molecule that has gained or lost one or more electrons, resulting in a net electric charge. This means the number of electrons is not equal to the number of protons.
Recall that neutrons are neutral particles in the nucleus and do not affect the charge of the atom or ion; therefore, the presence or absence of neutrons does not determine whether an atom is neutral or an ion.
Note that the difference between a neutral atom and an ion is based on the balance of protons and electrons, not on whether the atom is a metal or nonmetal.
Summarize that a neutral atom has equal numbers of protons and electrons, while an ion has an unequal number of electrons and protons, giving it a positive or negative charge.
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