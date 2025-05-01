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Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes an atom?
A
The smallest unit of a compound that can exist independently, consisting of two or more atoms chemically bonded
B
A region in an atom where electrons are guaranteed to be found at a fixed distance from the nucleus
C
The smallest unit of an element that retains the element’s chemical identity, consisting of a nucleus (protons and neutrons) surrounded by electrons
D
A positively charged particle found in the nucleus that determines the atomic number
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an atom. An atom is the fundamental unit of an element that retains the chemical properties of that element.
Step 2: Recognize that an atom consists of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, with electrons orbiting around the nucleus.
Step 3: Differentiate an atom from a compound. A compound is made of two or more atoms chemically bonded, whereas an atom is a single unit of an element.
Step 4: Note that the atomic number is determined by the number of protons in the nucleus, but the atom itself is not just a single particle; it includes electrons and neutrons as well.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of an atom is: 'The smallest unit of an element that retains the element’s chemical identity, consisting of a nucleus (protons and neutrons) surrounded by electrons.'
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