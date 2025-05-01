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Multiple Choice
Where are metalloids typically located on the periodic table?
A
In Group 18 on the far right side of the table
B
Along the zigzag (stair-step) line separating metals and nonmetals
C
In the leftmost two columns (Groups 1 and 2)
D
In the bottom two rows separated from the main table (lanthanides and actinides)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is arranged to separate elements into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their properties.
Recall that metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, so they are located between these two groups on the periodic table.
Identify the zigzag (stair-step) line on the periodic table, which acts as a boundary separating metals on the left from nonmetals on the right.
Recognize that metalloids are typically found along this zigzag line, making it their characteristic location on the periodic table.
Note that the other options (Group 18, Groups 1 and 2, and the lanthanides and actinides) correspond to noble gases, alkali/alkaline earth metals, and inner transition metals, respectively, and are not where metalloids are found.
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