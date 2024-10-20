Multiple Choice

Determine whether which of the following redox reactions will occur spontaneously in the forward direction?

a) Ni(s) + Zn2+(aq) → Ni2+(aq) + Zn(s)

b) Fe(s) + Pb4+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Pb(s)

c) Al(s) + Ag+(aq) → Al3+(aq) + Ag(s)

d) Pb(s) + Mn2+ (aq) → Pb2+(aq) + Mn(s)