Polyatomic Ions Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded together, which carry a net charge. Common examples include carbonate (CO₃²⁻) and bicarbonate (HCO₃⁻). Understanding polyatomic ions is essential for writing chemical formulas and naming compounds, as they often appear in various chemical reactions and compounds.

Chemical Formulas A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. In the case of Fe(HCO₃)₃, the formula shows that one iron (Fe) atom is combined with three bicarbonate (HCO₃) ions. Recognizing how to interpret and construct chemical formulas is crucial for identifying the components of a compound.