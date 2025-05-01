Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
5. Molecules and Compounds
Naming Ionic Compounds
Problem 44
Textbook Question
Write the formula for the polyatomic ion and name each of the following compounds:d. Fe(HCO₃)₃
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the polyatomic ion in the compound. In this case, it is the bicarbonate ion, \( \text{HCO}_3^- \).
Recognize that \( \text{Fe} \) is the symbol for iron, and it is combined with the bicarbonate ion.
Determine the charge of the iron ion. Since there are three bicarbonate ions, each with a charge of \(-1\), the total negative charge is \(-3\). Therefore, the iron must have a charge of \(+3\) to balance the charges.
Name the iron ion based on its charge. Iron with a \(+3\) charge is called iron(III).
Combine the names of the cation and the anion to name the compound: iron(III) bicarbonate.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polyatomic Ions
Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded together, which carry a net charge. Common examples include carbonate (CO₃²⁻) and bicarbonate (HCO₃⁻). Understanding polyatomic ions is essential for writing chemical formulas and naming compounds, as they often appear in various chemical reactions and compounds.
Polyatomic Ions
Chemical Formulas
A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. In the case of Fe(HCO₃)₃, the formula shows that one iron (Fe) atom is combined with three bicarbonate (HCO₃) ions. Recognizing how to interpret and construct chemical formulas is crucial for identifying the components of a compound.
Molecular Formula
Nomenclature of Compounds
Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. For example, Fe(HCO₃)₃ is named iron(III) bicarbonate, where the Roman numeral indicates the oxidation state of iron. Familiarity with nomenclature rules is vital for accurately naming compounds and understanding their chemical properties.
Naming Ionic Compounds
