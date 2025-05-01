Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Shells Electron shells are defined energy levels around an atom's nucleus where electrons reside. Each shell is designated by a principal quantum number (n), which indicates its distance from the nucleus. The third shell corresponds to n=3, while the fourth shell corresponds to n=4, with each shell having a specific capacity for electrons. Recommended video: Guided course 02:29 02:29 Electronic Structure: Shells Concept 1

Orbitals Orbitals are regions within an electron shell where there is a high probability of finding an electron. Each shell contains a set number of orbitals, which can be s, p, d, or f types, each with different shapes and capacities. The total number of orbitals in a shell can be calculated using the formula n^2, where n is the principal quantum number. Recommended video: Guided course 02:57 02:57 Electronic Structure: Orbitals Concept 3