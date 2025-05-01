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Multiple Choice
Which of the following isotopes is not possible (i.e., would correspond to an element that cannot exist because its atomic number would be 0)?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an isotope is defined by its number of protons (atomic number) and neutrons (mass number minus atomic number). The atomic number determines the element, and it must be a positive integer greater than zero.
Identify the atomic number for each isotope by looking at the chemical symbol: for example, Hydrogen (H) has atomic number 1, Carbon (C) has atomic number 6, Oxygen (O) has atomic number 8, and a neutron (n) has atomic number 0 because it is not an element but a subatomic particle.
Recognize that an isotope with atomic number 0 would mean it has no protons, which is not possible for an element to exist. A neutron alone is not an element but a particle, so it cannot be considered an isotope of an element.
Check each option: isotopes of Carbon-14, Hydrogen-2, and Oxygen-18 all have valid atomic numbers corresponding to real elements, while 'n¹' represents a neutron with atomic number 0, which is not an element and thus not a possible isotope.
Conclude that the isotope with atomic number 0 (the neutron 'n¹') is not possible as an element, because elements must have at least one proton.
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