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Multiple Choice
How many valence electrons are in an atom of carbon (C)?
A
2
B
8
C
4
D
6
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of carbon, which is 6. This means a carbon atom has 6 electrons in total.
Recall that electrons are arranged in energy levels (shells) around the nucleus. The first shell can hold up to 2 electrons, and the second shell can hold up to 8 electrons.
Determine the electron configuration of carbon by filling the shells starting from the lowest energy level: the first shell will have 2 electrons, and the remaining electrons will go into the second shell.
Recognize that valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell. For carbon, the outermost shell is the second shell.
Count the number of electrons in the outermost shell (second shell) to find the number of valence electrons in carbon.
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