Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
How many valence electrons does bromine (Br), a group 17 halogen, have?
A
7
B
5
C
8
D
2
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group number of bromine (Br) in the periodic table. Bromine is in group 17, which is also known as the halogen group.
Recall that elements in group 17 have a characteristic number of valence electrons. The group number for main-group elements corresponds to the number of valence electrons for groups 1, 2, and 13 through 18.
Since bromine is in group 17, it has 7 valence electrons. This is because group 17 elements have 7 electrons in their outermost shell.
Understand that valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost energy level of an atom and are important for chemical bonding and reactivity.
Therefore, bromine has 7 valence electrons, which explains its chemical behavior as a halogen.
Watch next
Master Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules