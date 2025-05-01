Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the simplified electron-configuration notation, what is the electron configuration of a proton (p+)?
A
B
C
D
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. Since a proton (p⁺) is a subatomic particle with a positive charge and no electrons, it does not have an electron configuration like atoms do.
Recall that the notation \$1s^2\( means there are 2 electrons in the 1s orbital, \)1s^1\( means 1 electron in the 1s orbital, and \)1s^0$ means no electrons in the 1s orbital.
Since a proton has zero electrons, its electron configuration must reflect that there are no electrons present in any orbital.
Therefore, the electron configuration of a proton is represented as \$1s^0$, indicating the 1s orbital is empty.
Note that configurations like \$1s^1\( or \)2p^1$ imply the presence of electrons, which is not applicable to a proton.
Watch next
Master The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Concept 4 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules