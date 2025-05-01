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Multiple Choice
What is the ground-state electron configuration for lead (Pb, atomic number 82) using noble-gas shorthand?
A
[Xe]
B
[Rn]
C
[Xe]
D
[Kr]
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of lead (Pb), which is 82. This means lead has 82 electrons to arrange in its ground-state electron configuration.
Start with the noble-gas shorthand notation by finding the noble gas that comes before lead in the periodic table. The noble gas before lead is xenon (Xe), which has 54 electrons. So, begin the configuration with [Xe].
After [Xe], add the electrons that fill the 4f and 5d subshells, since these come after xenon. The 4f subshell can hold 14 electrons, and the 5d subshell can hold 10 electrons. Then add the 6s subshell with 2 electrons.
Next, add the electrons in the 6p subshell. Since lead has 82 electrons total, subtract the 54 electrons from xenon, plus the 14 from 4f, 10 from 5d, and 2 from 6s. The remaining electrons go into the 6p subshell.
Write the full electron configuration using noble-gas shorthand as: \([\mathrm{Xe}]\,4f^{14}\,5d^{10}\,6s^{2}\,6p^{x}\), where \(x\) is the number of electrons in the 6p subshell determined in the previous step.
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