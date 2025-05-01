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Multiple Choice
Which group on the periodic table contains the most reactive metals?
A
Group 17 (halogens)
B
Group 1 (alkali metals)
C
Group 2 (alkaline earth metals)
D
Group 18 (noble gases)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is organized into groups (columns) that share similar chemical properties.
Recall that metals are generally found on the left side and center of the periodic table, while nonmetals are on the right side.
Recognize that Group 1 elements are called alkali metals, which are known for being highly reactive due to having a single electron in their outermost shell that they readily lose.
Compare the reactivity of metals in Group 1 with those in Group 2 (alkaline earth metals), noting that Group 1 metals are more reactive because they lose their one valence electron more easily than Group 2 metals lose two.
Note that Group 17 (halogens) and Group 18 (noble gases) are nonmetals, so they do not contain metals and thus are not relevant when identifying the most reactive metals.
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