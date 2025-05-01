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Multiple Choice
Which Period 3 element is least likely to react naturally because it is a noble gas with a full valence shell?
A
Sodium (Na)
B
Neon (Ne)
C
Argon (Ar)
D
Chlorine (Cl)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements listed and their positions in Period 3 of the periodic table: Sodium (Na), Neon (Ne), Argon (Ar), and Chlorine (Cl).
Recall that noble gases are elements with a full valence shell, making them very stable and unlikely to react naturally. In Period 3, the noble gas is Argon (Ar).
Understand that a full valence shell means the outermost electron shell is completely filled, which for Period 3 elements corresponds to 8 electrons in the valence shell (except for the first two elements).
Recognize that Sodium (Na) and Chlorine (Cl) are reactive because they do not have full valence shells and tend to gain or lose electrons to achieve stability.
Conclude that Argon (Ar), being a noble gas with a full valence shell, is the least likely to react naturally among the given options.
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