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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a main-group (representative) element in period 6 of the periodic table?
A
Pt
B
Ce
C
Cs
D
Au
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that main-group (representative) elements are found in the s- and p-blocks of the periodic table. These include groups 1, 2, and 13 through 18.
Recall that period 6 of the periodic table includes elements from atomic number 55 (Cs) to 86 (Rn).
Identify the given elements and their positions: Pt (Platinum) is a transition metal in the d-block, Ce (Cerium) is a lanthanide in the f-block, Au (Gold) is a transition metal in the d-block, and Cs (Cesium) is in group 1, the s-block.
Since main-group elements are in the s- and p-blocks, and Cs is in group 1 (an s-block element), Cs is the main-group element in period 6.
Therefore, the correct approach is to recognize the block and group of each element to determine which belongs to the main-group elements in period 6.
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