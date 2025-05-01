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Multiple Choice
Which of the following atoms has the smallest number of neutrons?
A
B
C
D
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1
Identify the isotope notation given for each atom, where the superscript number represents the mass number (A), which is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus.
Recall that the atomic number (Z) of an element is the number of protons, which is unique for each element: Hydrogen (H) has 1 proton, Nitrogen (N) has 7 protons, Carbon (C) has 6 protons, and Oxygen (O) has 8 protons.
Calculate the number of neutrons (N) for each isotope using the formula: \(N = A - Z\), where \(A\) is the mass number and \(Z\) is the atomic number.
Apply this formula to each isotope: for example, for \(^{3}H\), subtract the atomic number of hydrogen (1) from the mass number (3) to find the number of neutrons.
Compare the neutron counts calculated for all isotopes to determine which atom has the smallest number of neutrons.
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