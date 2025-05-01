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Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes an isotope such as carbon-14?
A
An atom of carbon with a different number of protons than carbon-12, making it a different element.
B
An atom of carbon with the same number of protons as other carbon atoms but a different number of neutrons, giving it a mass number of .
C
A molecule containing carbon where the total molecular mass is atomic mass units.
D
A carbon ion that has gained two electrons and therefore has a mass number of .
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that isotopes are atoms of the same element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
Identify that the number of protons defines the element; for carbon, this number is always 6.
Understand that the mass number of an isotope is the sum of protons and neutrons in the nucleus.
Recognize that carbon-14 has 6 protons (like all carbon atoms) but has 8 neutrons, giving it a mass number of 14.
Conclude that an isotope such as carbon-14 is best described as an atom of carbon with the same number of protons as other carbon atoms but a different number of neutrons, resulting in a different mass number.
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