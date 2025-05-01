What is the major electrostatic force found within an ammonia molecule, NH3?
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Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
Multiple Choice
In the context of atomic, ionic, and molecular solids, which compound is expected to have the highest melting point?
A
Sodium chloride (NaCl)
B
Methane (CH4)
C
Iodine (I2)
D
Carbon dioxide (CO2)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the types of solids each compound represents: Sodium chloride (NaCl) is an ionic solid, Methane (CH4) is a molecular solid with nonpolar covalent bonds, Iodine (I2) is a molecular solid held together by London dispersion forces, and Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a molecular solid with weak intermolecular forces.
Recall that ionic solids like NaCl have strong electrostatic forces between oppositely charged ions, which require a large amount of energy to break, leading to high melting points.
Understand that molecular solids such as CH4, I2, and CO2 are held together by weaker intermolecular forces (like London dispersion forces or dipole interactions), which generally result in lower melting points compared to ionic solids.
Compare the strength of the forces: Ionic bonds in NaCl are much stronger than the van der Waals forces in I2 and CO2 or the weak covalent interactions in CH4, so NaCl will have the highest melting point.
Conclude that among the given compounds, Sodium chloride (NaCl) is expected to have the highest melting point due to its ionic bonding and strong electrostatic attractions.
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