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Multiple Choice
Which family (group) on the periodic table is the most reactive overall?
A
Alkali metals (Group 1)
B
Halogens (Group 17)
C
Noble gases (Group 18)
D
Alkaline earth metals (Group 2)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that reactivity in the periodic table varies by group and depends on how easily elements lose or gain electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration.
Recall that Alkali metals (Group 1) have one electron in their outermost shell, which they tend to lose easily, making them highly reactive, especially with water.
Recognize that Halogens (Group 17) have seven electrons in their outer shell and are very reactive as they tend to gain one electron to complete their octet.
Note that Noble gases (Group 18) have full outer electron shells, making them very stable and generally unreactive under normal conditions.
Compare the overall reactivity: Alkali metals are typically considered the most reactive metals, while Halogens are the most reactive nonmetals; however, Alkali metals are often regarded as the most reactive overall due to their extreme tendency to lose their single valence electron.
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