Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which simplified electron configuration correctly represents sulfur (S), atomic number 16?
A
B
C
D
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of sulfur, which is 16. This means sulfur has 16 electrons to place in its electron configuration.
Recall the order in which electron orbitals are filled according to the Aufbau principle: 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p, and so on.
Fill the orbitals in order, making sure to add electrons up to the total of 16: 1s can hold 2 electrons, 2s holds 2, 2p holds 6, 3s holds 2, and then place the remaining electrons in 3p.
Sum the electrons in each subshell to ensure they add up to 16. The 3p subshell will have the remaining electrons after filling 1s, 2s, 2p, and 3s.
Write the simplified electron configuration using the notation \(1\text{s}^2 2\text{s}^2 2\text{p}^6 3\text{s}^2 3\text{p}^x\), where \(x\) is the number of electrons in the 3p subshell that completes the total of 16 electrons.
Watch next
Master The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Concept 4 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules