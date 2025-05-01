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Multiple Choice
Most of the elements on the periodic table are classified as which type of element?
A
Metals
B
Metalloids
C
Nonmetals
D
Noble gases
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table classifies elements into broad categories based on their properties: metals, nonmetals, metalloids, and noble gases.
Recall that metals are typically found on the left and center of the periodic table and are characterized by properties such as good electrical conductivity, malleability, and luster.
Recognize that nonmetals and noble gases occupy the right side of the periodic table and have different properties, such as poor conductivity and being gases at room temperature (in the case of noble gases).
Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals and are found along the zig-zag line dividing metals and nonmetals.
Since the question asks which type of element most of the elements on the periodic table are classified as, identify that metals make up the majority of the elements.
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