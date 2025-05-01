Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In noble-gas shorthand notation, what is the ground-state electron configuration of rubidium (Rb, atomic number 37)?
A
B
C
D
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of rubidium (Rb), which is 37. This tells us rubidium has 37 electrons in its neutral ground state.
Recall that noble-gas shorthand notation uses the electron configuration of the nearest noble gas with a lower atomic number as a starting point. Find the noble gas with atomic number less than 37, which is krypton (Kr) with atomic number 36.
Write the electron configuration of krypton (Kr) in brackets: \([\mathrm{Kr}]\). This represents the first 36 electrons.
Determine the electron configuration for the 37th electron, which will be placed in the next available orbital after krypton. Since rubidium is in group 1 of the periodic table, the next electron goes into the 5s orbital.
Combine the noble gas core with the additional electron: \([\mathrm{Kr}]\,5s^{1}\). This is the ground-state electron configuration of rubidium in noble-gas shorthand notation.
Watch next
Master The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Concept 4 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules