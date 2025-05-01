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Multiple Choice
What is the ground-state electron configuration of chlorine (Z = 17)?
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Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the atomic number (Z) of chlorine, which is 17. This means chlorine has 17 electrons to place in its electron configuration.
Recall the order in which electron orbitals are filled according to the Aufbau principle: 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p, and so on.
Fill the orbitals with electrons following the maximum capacity of each: 1s can hold 2 electrons, 2s can hold 2, 2p can hold 6, 3s can hold 2, and 3p can hold 6.
Add electrons sequentially until all 17 electrons are placed: fill 1s with 2, 2s with 2, 2p with 6, 3s with 2, and then place the remaining electrons in 3p.
Since 2 + 2 + 6 + 2 = 12 electrons are placed before 3p, the remaining 5 electrons go into the 3p orbital, giving the ground-state electron configuration of chlorine as \(1\,s^{2} 2\,s^{2} 2\,p^{6} 3\,s^{2} 3\,p^{5}\).
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