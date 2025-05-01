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Multiple Choice
Which element has a most common isotope that contains 5 neutrons?
A
Nitrogen
B
Boron
C
Carbon
D
Oxygen
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1
Recall that the number of neutrons in an isotope is calculated by subtracting the atomic number (number of protons) from the mass number (total protons + neutrons): \(\text{Neutrons} = \text{Mass number} - \text{Atomic number}\).
Identify the atomic number of each element given: Nitrogen (7), Boron (5), Carbon (6), and Oxygen (8).
For each element, consider its most common isotope, which usually has a mass number close to twice the atomic number or the most stable isotope found naturally.
Calculate the number of neutrons for the most common isotope of each element by subtracting the atomic number from the mass number.
Compare the calculated neutron numbers to find which element's most common isotope contains exactly 5 neutrons.
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