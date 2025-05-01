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Multiple Choice
Fluorine’s most common isotope is (atomic number ). How many neutrons are in one atom of ?
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1
Identify the atomic number and mass number of the isotope. The atomic number (Z) is the number of protons, and the mass number (A) is the total number of protons and neutrons. For fluorine-19, the atomic number is 9 and the mass number is 19.
Recall that the number of neutrons (N) in an atom can be found using the formula: \(N = A - Z\), where \(A\) is the mass number and \(Z\) is the atomic number.
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(N = 19 - 9\).
Perform the subtraction to find the number of neutrons: \(N = 10\).
Conclude that one atom of fluorine-19 contains 10 neutrons.
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