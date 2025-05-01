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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a valid two-letter chemical symbol for an element on the periodic table?
A
Na
B
NA
C
N
D
Naa
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical symbols for elements on the periodic table follow specific conventions: the first letter is always uppercase, and if there is a second letter, it is lowercase.
Look at each option and check if it follows the capitalization rule: 'Na' has an uppercase 'N' followed by a lowercase 'a', 'NA' has both letters uppercase, 'N' is a single uppercase letter, and 'Naa' has three letters which is not valid for element symbols.
Recall that valid chemical symbols are either one or two letters long; three-letter symbols like 'Naa' are not used for elements.
Confirm that 'Na' corresponds to the element sodium on the periodic table, making it a valid two-letter chemical symbol.
Conclude that 'Na' is the correct choice because it follows the capitalization rules and matches an actual element symbol.
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