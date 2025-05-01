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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a valid two-letter chemical symbol from the periodic table?
A
NA
B
Na
C
Sod
D
N
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical symbols for elements on the periodic table consist of one or two letters, where the first letter is always capitalized and the second letter, if present, is lowercase.
Look at each option and check if it follows the capitalization rule: 'NA' is all uppercase, 'Na' has the first letter uppercase and the second lowercase, 'Sod' has three letters, and 'N' is a single letter.
Recall that valid chemical symbols are either one or two letters only, so 'Sod' with three letters is invalid.
Recognize that 'N' is a valid one-letter symbol for nitrogen, but the question asks for a two-letter symbol.
Conclude that 'Na' is the correct two-letter chemical symbol (for sodium) because it follows the capitalization rule and has exactly two letters.
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