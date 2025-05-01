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Multiple Choice
Which set correctly lists the three main subatomic particles in an atom?
A
Protons, neutrons, and electrons
B
Protons, isotopes, and electrons
C
Protons, electrons, and ions
D
Neutrons, molecules, and electrons
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an atom is composed of smaller particles called subatomic particles, which determine its properties and behavior.
Recall the three main subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons carry a positive charge, neutrons have no charge (neutral), and electrons carry a negative charge.
Recognize that isotopes are variations of atoms with different numbers of neutrons, ions are charged atoms or molecules, and molecules are groups of atoms bonded together; these are not subatomic particles.
Compare each option to the correct list of subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Identify the set that exactly matches the three main subatomic particles without including other terms like isotopes, ions, or molecules.
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