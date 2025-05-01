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Multiple Choice
Which set of subatomic particles makes up a typical atom?
A
Protons, neutrons, and electrons
B
Protons, electrons, and photons
C
Neutrons, photons, and quarks
D
Electrons, ions, and molecules
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a typical atom consists of three main types of subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Understand the role of each particle: protons carry a positive charge and are found in the nucleus; neutrons have no charge and are also located in the nucleus; electrons carry a negative charge and orbit the nucleus.
Recognize that photons are particles of light and not components of atoms, so any option including photons can be excluded.
Note that ions and molecules are not subatomic particles; ions are charged atoms or molecules, and molecules are groups of atoms bonded together.
Therefore, the correct set of subatomic particles that make up a typical atom is protons, neutrons, and electrons.
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