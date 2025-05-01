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Multiple Choice
Which element is a member of the halogen family (Group 17) on the periodic table?
A
Calcium (Ca)
B
Sodium (Na)
C
Chlorine (Cl)
D
Neon (Ne)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the halogen family corresponds to Group 17 on the periodic table, which contains elements known for their high reactivity and tendency to form salts.
Recall that Group 17 elements include Fluorine (F), Chlorine (Cl), Bromine (Br), Iodine (I), and Astatine (At).
Identify the given options: Calcium (Ca), Sodium (Na), Chlorine (Cl), and Neon (Ne).
Check the group placement of each element: Calcium is in Group 2 (alkaline earth metals), Sodium is in Group 1 (alkali metals), Neon is in Group 18 (noble gases), and Chlorine is in Group 17 (halogens).
Conclude that Chlorine (Cl) is the element that belongs to the halogen family (Group 17) based on its position in the periodic table.
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