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Multiple Choice
Periodic Table: Classifications — Which element is the primary chemical basis of fossil fuels (coal, petroleum, and natural gas)?
A
Silicon (Si)
B
Iron (Fe)
C
Sulfur (S)
D
Carbon (C)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that fossil fuels such as coal, petroleum, and natural gas are primarily composed of organic compounds, which are based on a specific element known for forming a vast variety of chemical bonds.
Recall that the element Silicon (Si) is a metalloid commonly found in minerals and used in semiconductors, but it is not the main component of fossil fuels.
Recognize that Iron (Fe) is a metal primarily involved in metallic structures and biological processes like oxygen transport, but it does not form the backbone of fossil fuels.
Note that Sulfur (S) is often present as an impurity in fossil fuels and can cause pollution when burned, but it is not the primary chemical basis of these fuels.
Identify Carbon (C) as the key element that forms the complex hydrocarbon molecules making up fossil fuels, due to its ability to form stable covalent bonds with many elements, especially hydrogen.
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