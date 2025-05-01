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Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly describes the element potassium, K, based on its position in the periodic table?
A
A halogen in Group 17 (a nonmetal that typically forms ions)
B
A noble gas in Group 18 (an inert element that rarely forms ions)
C
An alkali metal in Group 1 (a reactive metal that typically forms ions)
D
An alkaline earth metal in Group 2 (a reactive metal that typically forms ions)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of potassium (K) on the periodic table. Potassium is located in Group 1, which is the first column of the periodic table.
Recall the characteristics of elements in Group 1. These are called alkali metals, which are highly reactive metals that typically lose one electron to form +1 ions.
Compare potassium's typical ion formation with the options given. Potassium commonly forms K⁺ ions by losing one electron, consistent with alkali metals.
Evaluate the other groups mentioned: Group 17 contains halogens, which are nonmetals that typically gain one electron to form -1 ions; Group 18 contains noble gases, which are inert and rarely form ions; Group 2 contains alkaline earth metals, which typically form +2 ions.
Conclude that the correct description of potassium is that it is an alkali metal in Group 1, a reactive metal that typically forms K⁺ ions.
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