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Multiple Choice
In Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory, what is the key difference between electron geometry and molecular geometry around a central atom?
A
Electron geometry is determined by the molecule’s overall polarity, while molecular geometry is determined by the central atom’s electronegativity.
B
Electron geometry considers the arrangement of all electron groups (bonding and lone pairs) around the central atom, while molecular geometry considers only the arrangement of the bonded atoms (ignoring lone pairs).
C
Electron geometry applies only to ionic compounds, while molecular geometry applies only to covalent compounds.
D
Electron geometry describes the 3D arrangement of only the bonded atoms, while molecular geometry includes both bonded atoms and lone pairs.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in VSEPR theory, the shape of a molecule is influenced by the repulsions between electron groups around the central atom.
Recognize that electron geometry refers to the spatial arrangement of all electron groups around the central atom, including both bonding pairs (shared electrons in bonds) and lone pairs (non-bonding electrons).
Know that molecular geometry describes the shape formed only by the atoms bonded to the central atom, ignoring the positions of lone pairs.
Realize that lone pairs affect the electron geometry because they occupy space and repel other electron groups, but they are not considered when describing molecular geometry since molecular geometry focuses on the positions of atoms.
Summarize the key difference: electron geometry accounts for all electron groups (bonding and lone pairs), while molecular geometry considers only the arrangement of bonded atoms.
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