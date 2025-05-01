Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Using simplified VSEPR theory, how many electron domains are around the central carbon atom in carbon dioxide, (CO2)?
A
4 electron domains
B
1 electron domain
C
3 electron domains
D
2 electron domains
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom in the molecule CO2, which is carbon (C).
Determine the number of regions of electron density (electron domains) around the central carbon atom. Electron domains include bonding pairs (single, double, or triple bonds count as one domain each) and lone pairs of electrons on the central atom.
In CO2, carbon forms two double bonds with two oxygen atoms. Each double bond counts as one electron domain, so there are two electron domains from the two double bonds.
Check for any lone pairs on the central carbon atom. Carbon in CO2 has no lone pairs, so no additional electron domains come from lone pairs.
Conclude that the total number of electron domains around the central carbon atom in CO2 is 2.
Watch next
Master Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified) Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules