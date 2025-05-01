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Multiple Choice
In introductory chemistry, what is a valence electron?
A
An electron in a completely filled inner shell that never affects chemical properties.
B
A positively charged particle in the atom that balances the charge of neutrons.
C
Any electron located in the nucleus that determines the element’s identity.
D
An electron in the outermost occupied energy level (shell) of an atom that can participate in bonding.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that valence electrons are the electrons located in the outermost energy level (shell) of an atom. These electrons are important because they are involved in chemical bonding and reactions.
Recall that inner shell electrons, also called core electrons, are those in completely filled inner shells and generally do not participate in bonding or affect chemical properties.
Recognize that protons are positively charged particles found in the nucleus, and they balance the charge of electrons, not neutrons. Neutrons are neutral particles in the nucleus and do not affect charge balance.
Note that electrons are not located in the nucleus; instead, they orbit the nucleus in energy levels or shells. The identity of an element is determined by the number of protons, not electrons.
Therefore, the correct definition of a valence electron is an electron in the outermost occupied energy level (shell) of an atom that can participate in bonding.
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