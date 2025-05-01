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Multiple Choice
In a neutral atom, what is the electrical charge of a proton?
A
(positive)
B
(neutral)
C
(double positive)
D
(negative)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that an atom consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons are positively charged particles found in the nucleus.
Understand that the electrical charge of a proton is a fundamental property and is always positive, specifically +1 in elementary charge units.
Recognize that neutrons have no charge (neutral), and electrons have a negative charge of -1.
Since the problem asks about the charge of a proton in a neutral atom, remember that the atom's overall neutrality means the number of protons equals the number of electrons, but the proton's charge itself remains +1.
Therefore, the correct choice corresponds to the proton having a charge of +1 (positive).
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