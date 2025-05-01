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Multiple Choice
What is the ground-state electron configuration of the ion?
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Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the element and its atomic number: Scandium (Sc) has an atomic number of 21, meaning a neutral Sc atom has 21 electrons.
Write the ground-state electron configuration for neutral Scandium: Start from Argon (Ar) core configuration, which accounts for 18 electrons, then add the remaining electrons in the 4s and 3d orbitals. The configuration is \(\mathrm{[Ar]\ 4s^2\ 3d^1}\).
Determine the number of electrons removed for the Sc\(^{3+}\) ion: Since the ion has a +3 charge, it has lost 3 electrons compared to the neutral atom, so the ion has 21 - 3 = 18 electrons.
Remove electrons in the correct order: Electrons are removed first from the outermost shell, which is the 4s orbital, then from the 3d orbital. Remove 2 electrons from 4s and 1 electron from 3d to account for the +3 charge.
Write the electron configuration for Sc\(^{3+}\): After removing 3 electrons, the configuration corresponds to the Argon core only, which is \(\mathrm{[Ar]}\), meaning no electrons remain in the 4s or 3d orbitals.
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