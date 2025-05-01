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Multiple Choice
How are elements arranged on the modern periodic table?
A
Grouped randomly so that all metals are on the left and all nonmetals are on the right with no other organizing principle
B
In order of decreasing electronegativity
C
In order of increasing atomic number
D
In order of increasing atomic mass
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the modern periodic table is organized based on a fundamental property of elements called the atomic number, which is the number of protons in an atom's nucleus.
Recognize that arranging elements in order of increasing atomic number means placing elements from the smallest number of protons to the largest, which reflects their natural progression and properties.
Know that this arrangement leads to the periodic repetition of chemical properties, which is why elements with similar properties fall into the same columns, called groups or families.
Note that the periodic table is not arranged randomly or solely by properties like electronegativity or atomic mass, although these properties show trends across periods and groups.
Conclude that the correct organizing principle of the modern periodic table is the increasing atomic number, which provides a clear and consistent structure for understanding element behavior.
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