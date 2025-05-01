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Multiple Choice
How is the modern periodic table primarily arranged?
A
By grouping elements only by physical state at room temperature (solid, liquid, gas)
B
By increasing atomic number (number of protons)
C
By increasing atomic mass for all elements
D
Alphabetically by element name
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the modern periodic table is organized to reflect the properties and structure of atoms, specifically focusing on the atomic number, which is the number of protons in an atom's nucleus.
Recall that earlier versions of the periodic table were arranged by increasing atomic mass, but this method had inconsistencies because some elements did not fit the pattern of chemical properties.
Recognize that the modern periodic table arranges elements in order of increasing atomic number, which resolves these inconsistencies and groups elements with similar chemical properties into columns called groups or families.
Note that physical state at room temperature (solid, liquid, gas) or alphabetical order are not the primary criteria for the arrangement of the periodic table, although physical state can be indicated within the table.
Summarize that the key principle of the modern periodic table is the arrangement of elements by increasing atomic number, which reflects the periodic law and the recurring chemical properties of elements.
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