Atomic Size Atomic size refers to the distance from the nucleus of an atom to the outermost shell of electrons. It generally increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, which outweighs the increase in nuclear charge. This concept is crucial for understanding trends in atomic properties. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory

Group 1A Elements Group 1A, also known as the alkali metals, includes elements like lithium (Li), sodium (Na), potassium (K), rubidium (Rb), cesium (Cs), and francium (Fr). These elements are characterized by having one electron in their outermost shell, which influences their reactivity and atomic size. Understanding their position in the periodic table helps in predicting their properties. Recommended video: Guided course 07:38 07:38 Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Concept 2