Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)
Problem 116
Textbook Question
Give the symbol of the element that has the (4.7)b. largest atomic size in Period 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements in Period 4 of the periodic table. Period 4 includes elements from potassium (K) to krypton (Kr).
Recall that atomic size generally decreases across a period from left to right due to increasing nuclear charge, which pulls the electrons closer to the nucleus.
Determine which element is located at the far left of Period 4, as elements on the left side of the periodic table typically have larger atomic sizes.
Recognize that the element with the largest atomic size in Period 4 is the one with the lowest atomic number in that period.
Conclude that the element with the largest atomic size in Period 4 is potassium (K), as it is the first element in that period.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Atomic Size
Atomic size, or atomic radius, refers to the distance from the nucleus of an atom to the outermost shell of electrons. It generally increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, while it decreases across a period from left to right due to increased nuclear charge, which pulls electrons closer to the nucleus.
Atomic Theory
Guided course
05:22
Atomic Theory
Periodic Table Trends
The periodic table displays trends in atomic properties, including atomic size, ionization energy, and electronegativity. Understanding these trends is crucial for predicting the behavior of elements. For instance, in Period 4, elements like potassium (K) have larger atomic sizes compared to those on the right, such as krypton (Kr), due to their position in the table.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:38
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Period 4 Elements
Period 4 of the periodic table includes elements from potassium (K) to krypton (Kr). The largest atomic size in this period is typically found in the alkali metals, with potassium being the largest. This is due to its lower effective nuclear charge compared to the other elements in the same period, resulting in a larger atomic radius.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) Concept 1
