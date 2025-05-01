Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Size Atomic size, or atomic radius, refers to the distance from the nucleus of an atom to the outermost shell of electrons. It generally increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, while it decreases across a period from left to right due to increased nuclear charge, which pulls electrons closer to the nucleus. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory

Periodic Table Trends The periodic table displays trends in atomic properties, including atomic size, ionization energy, and electronegativity. Understanding these trends is crucial for predicting the behavior of elements. For instance, in Period 4, elements like potassium (K) have larger atomic sizes compared to those on the right, such as krypton (Kr), due to their position in the table. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Periodic Trend: Metallic Character