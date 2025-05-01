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Multiple Choice
In the periodic table, what are the names given to the horizontal rows and vertical columns, respectively?
A
Rows are blocks; columns are periods.
B
Rows are periods; columns are groups (families).
C
Rows are groups (families); columns are periods.
D
Rows are series; columns are isotopes.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is organized in two main directions: horizontally and vertically.
Identify that the horizontal rows in the periodic table are called 'periods'. Each period corresponds to elements with the same number of electron shells.
Recognize that the vertical columns in the periodic table are called 'groups' or 'families'. Elements in the same group have similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Note that the terms 'blocks', 'series', and 'isotopes' do not correctly describe the rows or columns in the periodic table in this context.
Therefore, the correct naming is: horizontal rows are 'periods' and vertical columns are 'groups' (families).
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