Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In periodic table classifications, what is a synthetic element?
A
An element that exists naturally as a diatomic molecule, such as nitrogen or oxygen
B
An element that is produced artificially (typically in a laboratory or nuclear reactor) rather than found naturally in significant amounts on Earth
C
An element that readily forms negative ions and is found on the right side of the periodic table
D
An element that is a good conductor of heat and electricity and is malleable
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the definition of a synthetic element in the context of the periodic table classifications.
Recall that synthetic elements are those that are not found naturally in significant amounts on Earth but are created artificially, usually in laboratories or nuclear reactors.
Recognize that other options describe different properties or classifications of elements, such as diatomic molecules (like nitrogen or oxygen), elements that form negative ions (nonmetals), or metals that conduct heat and electricity.
Focus on the key characteristic of synthetic elements: their artificial production rather than natural occurrence.
Conclude that the correct definition of a synthetic element is an element produced artificially, typically in a laboratory or nuclear reactor, rather than found naturally in significant amounts on Earth.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules