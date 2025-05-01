Multiple Choice
In the context of the quantum mechanical model of the atom (orbitals), who stated that an electron’s exact path (position and momentum simultaneously) cannot be predicted with certainty?
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Which of the following statements is false?
a) A set of d orbitals contains 5 orbitals.
b) A set of 4s orbitals would have more energy than a set of 3p orbitals.
c) A set of 3s orbitals would have less energy than a set of 5p orbitals.
d) A set of f orbitals contains 3 orbitals.
e) A set of p orbitals contains 1 orbital.