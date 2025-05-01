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Multiple Choice
Which isotope has 14 protons and 15 neutrons?
A
Silicon-15
B
Aluminum-29
C
Silicon-29
D
Phosphorus-29
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the element by the number of protons. The number of protons defines the element's atomic number. Here, the element has 14 protons, so look up the element with atomic number 14, which is Silicon (Si).
Determine the isotope's mass number by adding the number of protons and neutrons. The mass number \(A\) is given by \(A = \text{protons} + \text{neutrons}\).
Calculate the mass number for this isotope: \(A = 14 + 15\).
Match the calculated mass number with the isotope notation. The isotope is written as Element-MassNumber, so it should be Silicon-29.
Verify the options given and confirm that Silicon-29 corresponds to 14 protons and 15 neutrons, making it the correct isotope.
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