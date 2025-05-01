Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Periodic Table: Group Names — Which element is the most active (reactive) nonmetal?
A
Chlorine (Cl)
B
Fluorine (F)
C
Neon (Ne)
D
Oxygen (O)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of reactivity in nonmetals. Reactivity in nonmetals generally increases as you move up a group in the periodic table because atoms more readily gain electrons to achieve a full outer shell.
Step 2: Identify the group to which each element belongs. Fluorine (F) and Chlorine (Cl) are in Group 17 (the halogens), Oxygen (O) is in Group 16, and Neon (Ne) is a noble gas in Group 18.
Step 3: Compare the positions of the halogens Fluorine and Chlorine. Fluorine is above Chlorine in Group 17, meaning Fluorine has a smaller atomic radius and a stronger attraction for electrons, making it more reactive.
Step 4: Consider Neon (Ne), a noble gas, which is very stable and generally unreactive due to its full valence shell, so it is not reactive compared to halogens or oxygen.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, Fluorine is the most reactive nonmetal because it is the highest and most electronegative halogen, making it the strongest oxidizing agent and most active nonmetal.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules